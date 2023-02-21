After landing a DQ loss at the 2023 Elimination Chamber for hitting Bobby Lashley where the sun doesn’t shine, brock lesnar’s path to the “Showcase of the Immortals,” WrestleMania 39, is anything but clear. Sure, GUNTHER remains borderline desperate for a match with “The Beast Incarnate,” but there’s a chance he ends up in a match with Sheamus, or Drew McIntyre, or even Sheamus and Drew McIntyre on the first weekend of April, so going all-in on the Intercontinental Championship is far from a guaranteed ticket puncher to sunny Hollywood, California.

Fortunately, it looks like an opponent has come knocking on Lesnar’s door – an opponent who he will actually have to look up to see in the ring.

“Brock Lesnar, the 7-foot, 3-inch, 416-pound Nigerian Giant Omos, is issuing a challenge to face you at WrestleMania,” Lesnar said. “Show up next week to accept the challenge in person if you have the intestinal fortitude.”

Though he hasn’t lost a singles match on WWE programming since all the way back in November of 2022 at Crown Jewel, Omos has sort of been WWE’s forgotten man over the past few months, with even MVP turning his attention to reforming Hurt Business instead of managing The Nigerian Giant regularly on television. Still, the prospects of Lesnar wrestling Omos remains intriguing if for no other reason than the prospects of seeing “The Beat Incarnate” lift the gigantic performer over his head in order to hit the F5 on one or more occasions. If GUNTHER is off the table, Omos is an interesting backup plan for what would be a short but sweet WrestleMania 39 showdown.