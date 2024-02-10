Brock Purdy grew up in a competitive household, as his siblings Whittney and Chubba are both fellow collegiate athletes.

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy had the opportunity to grow up alongside his siblings, who were also elite athletes. Chubba and Whittney Purdy are both collegiate athletes, with Chubba following in Brock's footsteps as a quarterback and Whittney being a former softball player.

The sibling's sports careers started at Perry High School in Gilbert, Ariz. Brock won The Arizona Republic's High School Football Player of the Year and Gatorade's National Football Player of the Year. 247Sports ranked him as a three-star prospect, and Brock chose to attend Iowa State.

Brock had a successful career at Iowa State, but few could have predicted his rise as the starter of the 49ers. He was a three-time All-Big 12 quarterback.

He holds school records in yards, completions, passing touchdowns, and total touchdowns. Brock also brought great team success to the Iowa State program, leading them to its first four consecutive winning seasons since 1923-1927.

Brock was chosen last in the 2022 NFL Draft but didn't let it affect his confidence. Trey Lance started in the first two games before suffering a season-ending ankle injury. In Week 13, Jimmy Garoppolo injured his foot, paving the way for Brock to become the starter.

Brock won the NFC's Rookie of the Month for December and January and was named the team's starter for the playoffs. Brock tore his UCL in the NFC Championship Game, ending the 49ers season.

He recovered from the injury in record time due to the help of his father and was ready to start again in Week 1 of the 2023 season. He was in contention to be the MVP if it wasn't for a disappointing end to the season. Brock now has the chance to finish the story a year later in Super Bowl 58.

Who is Chubba Purdy?

Chubba was Brock's backup at Perry for his first two high school football seasons. In his junior season, he threw for 3,425 yards and 36 touchdowns while rushing for 1,152 yards and 23 touchdowns. He led Perry to an 11-3 record and the 6A state championship game.

He took a small step back in his senior season, totaling 4,423 yards of offense and 42 touchdowns. However, he was the Arizona Offensive Player of the Year. The team lost in the quarterfinals of the 6A state playoffs.

Chubba flipped his commitment to Florida State on Dec. 18, 2019. As a freshman, he appeared in just three games, earning 219 yards and two touchdowns.

Despite the limited playing time, he was the fifth true freshman in school history to start at quarterback. After appearing in one game as a redshirt freshman, Chubba entered the transfer portal.

On Jan. 17, 2022, Chubba transferred to Nebraska. He played in just two games in 2022 and 2023, throwing for 529 yards, two touchdowns, and six interceptions.

He sat third on the quarterback depth chart for most of his second season with Nebraska, so he opted to reenter the transfer portal. Chubba will spend the 2024 season with the Nevada Wolf Pack.

Who is Whittney Purdy?

Whittney is the oldest of three siblings and went on to play college softball at Spartanburg Methodist and Southeastern University. She alternated between third base and shortstop. Brock often credits his sister for having a stronger arm than him.

Whittney has developed a close relationship with Brock's new fiancée Jenna Brandt. Whittney is a part of her wedding party and shared a trip to Telluride, Colo., with Jenna for her bachelorette party.

The Purdy siblings will be hoping Brock can add to their resume by becoming the first Super Bowl champion in the family. Nevertheless, this is all we know about Brock Purdy's siblings Whittney and Chubba Purdy.