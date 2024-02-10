Brock Purdy is the starting quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers. Let's meet Brock Purdy's parents Shawn and Carrie Purdy.

Brock Purdy's best supporters during his rise to starting quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers have been his parents. Shawn and Carrie Purdy are frequently seen at Brock's games and will be hoping to be in attendance for a victory in his first-ever Super Bowl.

Brock's football career started at Perry High School in Gilbert, Ariz. Brock had a 27-13 record at Perry and was named Gatorade's Football Player of the Year and The Arizona Republic's high school football Player of the Year. 247Sports ranked him as a three-star prospect. He signed his letter of intent to commit to Iowa State on Feb. 7, 2018.

Brock ended his career at Iowa State as a three-time All-Big 12 quarterback. He holds 32 school records, including completions, yards, passing touchdowns, and total touchdowns.

He nearly tripled the previous school record with 14 games with 300-plus passing yards. Brock brought great success to the Iowa State program, leading the team to its first four-consecutive winning seasons since 1923-1927.

Brock didn't care about being Mr. Irrelevant as the final selection in the draft as he set out to climb the 49ers' depth chart. Trey Lance was given the starting job in favor of Jimmy Gar0ppolo. Lance appeared in two games before suffering a season-ending ankle injury.

In Week 13, Garoppolo went down with a foot injury, paving the way for Purdy to get starting reps. The NFL named Purdy the NFC's Rookie of the Month for December and January, and Purdy was the team's starter for the playoffs.

However, Purdy tore his UCL in the NFC Championship game, ending the 49ers season. Purdy now has the chance to finish the story a year later in Super Bowl 58.

Who is Shawn Purdy?

Shawn was a professional athlete but became a baseball pitcher instead of a football player. The Pittsburgh Pirates drafted Shawn in 1987, and he had an eight-year career.

He played on minor-league teams for the Kansas City Royals, Oakland Athletics, and California Angels. He started 70 games and had 40 saves in his career.

Shawn was a prominent figure in Brock's recovery from UCL surgery. Shawn had undergone the same procedure during his baseball career. He called the same people who had helped him rehab his injury and gave Brock advice throughout the recovery process.

“My mom and dad definitely gave me some great advice in the offseason,” Brock said in an episode of the 49ers' video series. “Obviously just being in the moment, being present, not getting too caught up in what's going to happen in life, your career, coming off an injury, all [that] kind of stuff, but just being present with where you're at. Handle rehab right now. Everything will fall into place.”

Brock wears the No. 13 thanks to his father, who had him watch the Miami Dolphins when he was younger. The Dolphins' quarterback at the time was Dan Marino, so Brock chose that number as a dedication to Shawn.

Who is Carrie Purdy?

Carrie prefers to stay more private than the rest of her family, which comes with being the wife and mother of professional athletes. Carrie was a stay-at-home mom after Shawn's playing career ended, as they waited to have children until then.

The couple ensured that sports were prominent in their life, as all three kids played collegiate sports. Their daughter Whittney was a softball player at Southeastern University, while their other son Chubba has played college football at Florida State and Nebraska.

The couple realizes Brock's opportunity, but they ensure that all their kids stay humble. They are family-oriented and try to be present for all of Brock's games.

Undoubtedly, they will be the first ones present to celebrate with Brock if he beats the Kansas City Chiefs for his first Super Bowl. Nevertheless, this is all we know about Brock Purdy's parents.