Broken Lizard — the comedy filmmaking troupe made up of Jay Chandrasekhar, Kevin Heffernan, Steve Lemme, Paul Soter and Erik Stolhanske — has undoubtedly influenced a generation of comedic filmmakers ever since they rose to fame in the early 2000s with their breakout stoner cop comedy Super Troopers. Now, they’re paying homage to their own comedy idols, Monty Python, with their latest film Quasi — a send-up of Victor Hugo’s classic 13th century French-set novel The Hunchback of Notre Dame and its central character Quasimodo. Yet even in the midst of press for the new film, questions about Super Troopers are never far from reporters’ minds. Broken Lizard addressed the status of Super Troopers 3 in an interview Thursday with Yahoo! Entertainment.

“We’ve written 10 drafts of it,” said Chandrasekhar. “And we’re going to have a meeting on it at the end of this press tour.”

“That’s next,” Heffernan added. “It’s in good shape,” adds Stolhanske.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

In the meantime, Broken Lizard — whose name is a nod to the equally reptilian sounding Monty Python — is excited to see audience responses to Quasi, the group’s unique spin on Quasimodo, which stars Lemme as the deformed torture-device maker who gets drawn into a feud between the pope (played by Soter) and the king of France (played by Chandrasekhar).

The gang revealed that the script for Quasi is actually as old as Super Troopers. “We wrote this thing about 20 years ago, when we wrote Super Troopers, we wrote them at the same time,” reveals Heffernan, who directed Quasi. But Super Troopers was a more practical, budget-friendly project at the time. As for Quasi, “No one would ever let us make it,” explained Heffernan, “because we didn’t have enough juice, or it was a period piece, or it was too expensive.”

The surprisingly successful release of Super Troopers 2 in 2018 changed that equation. So after twenty plus years of effort, Broken Lizard is finally able to bring their Quasi creation to life at Hulu. So maybe we should at least let them savor that for a bit before peppering them with questions about when Super Troopers 3 will be ready, huh?