Before the Florida Panthers clinched their third consecutive trip to the Eastern Conference Finals with a 6-1 Game 7 win versus the Toronto Maple Leafs, a scary scene transpired on the ice. Chris Rooney, who has served as an NHL referee for more than 20 years, caught an inadvertent stick in the face from Panthers defenseman Niko Mikkola early in the second period. He was helped off the ice and did not return.

Fortunately, TNT sideline reporter Jackie Redmond provided an encouraging update at the beginning of the third period. Rooney received stitches for a cut above the eye. Considering how the situation initially looked, there was grave concern that his eye was directly struck. Thankfully, that is not the case and everyone can breathe a sigh of relief. Rooney is feeling especially optimistic on Monday morning.

“Has a black eye but luckily no eye damage,” hockey insider Pierre LeBrun reported. “Hopes to be back working later this round. Good news it wasn’t worse.”

Rooney has experienced physical pain before while on duty, but he will certainly remember this incident. Following the veteran referee's exit, the defending Stanley Cup champions took complete control of the win-or-go-home showdown.

Scary scene as referee Chris Rooney takes a stick to the head.

Panthers stay clutch, while Maple Leafs once again fail to capture a signature win

Florida built a 3-0 lead in the second period and operated with more urgency and intensity. Max Domi gave The 6 a sliver of hope when he put the Leafs on the board a little over two minutes into the third period, but it was oh so brief. Eetu Luostarinen lit the lamp 47 seconds later to thrust the fatal dagger into Toronto's season.

The Panthers dominated in Scotiabank Arena for the second time in five nights, continuing to show great composure in high-pressure situations. Conversely, the Maple Leafs suffer playoffs heartbreak yet again. And this latest taste of anguish could be what effectively and fittingly ends the Core Four era. Auston Matthews and William Nylander might be forced to move forward without Mitch Marner and John Tavares, both of whom will be unrestricted free agents this offseason.

Toronto made clear progress under head coach Craig Berube, but this squad keeps getting swallowed by the big moment. Difficult questions lie ahead this summer. Meanwhile, the Panthers' title defense shifts to the Lenova Center, where they will battle the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Tuesday.

Beyond the hockey implications coming out of this Game 7 clash, it is good to know that Chris Rooney avoided disaster. With a little luck, he should be back in action this postseason.