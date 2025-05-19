The Philadelphia Eagles have been the most successful team in the league when it comes to executing the Tush Push, but other teams have not been fond of it. That has led several teams to propose to ban the play, and in a few days, the league will have a vote to see if it should be banned or not, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

“NFL owners are scheduled to meet Tuesday and Wednesday in Minneapolis to vote on a proposal to ban the ‘tush push' play that the Eagles have mastered. The proposal was tabled this spring at the league meeting in West Palm Beach but is expected to come to a vote this week,” Schefter wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The owners are also expected to vote on the Detroit Lions’ proposal to reseed teams based on record after the first-round of the playoffs.

The Tush Push is a play that is almost universally hard to stop, and the Eagles do a good job of executing it. That's one of the main reasons that they want to keep the play around, while teams like the Green Bay Packers actually want it banned.

As of now, it doesn't sound like the league will completely get rid of the play, but they could eliminate the pushing and pulling of a ball carrier in that scenario.

Could the Eagles have to move on from Tush Push?

Packers president Mark Murphy has let it be known that he is not a fan of the Tush Push, and earlier in the year, he explained his reasoning.

“I am not a fan of this play,” Murphy said. “There is no skill involved and it is almost an automatic first down on plays of a yard or less …

“The play is bad for the game, and we should go back to prohibiting the push of the runner.”

While some teams seem to be pushing for the ban and some are fighting against it, others don't seem to care. One unnamed general manager criticized the teams that are trying to get it banned, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

“The tush-push continues to be a major topic of debate among league circles. A current NFL GM told me: ‘I think it's pretty soft to ban a play just because you can't stop it. I'll leave the names out of it, but I think you know who I'm talking about,'” Schultz wrote.