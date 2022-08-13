Broncos: 4 bold predictions for preseason opener vs Cowboys

Later on Saturday evening, the Denver Broncos will face the visiting Dallas Cowboys in the first preseason game for the 2022 season. Even though preseason football doesn’t count for anything, it helps us get a better look at some of the players Denver could add to the final roster.

With some of the early injuries we have already seen in the first preseason games for other teams, ideally, the Broncos will keep Russell Wilson bubble-wrapped on the sideline for the entire preseason. The Broncos should take no risks and let Brett Rypien and Josh Johnson take 100% of the preseason snaps. After all, those two are battling for the backup QB gig.

There are more things to keep an eye on other than the backup QBs. So with that, let’s discuss some bold predictions for the Broncos’ first preseason bout.

Broncos Preseason Week 1 Predictions

4. Montrell Washington is going to keep popping off

One of the most pleasant storylines out of Broncos camp so far has been the emergence of rookie wide receiver Montrell Washington.

Washington, who was drafted out of Samford in the fifth round of the 2022 draft, has been catching many eyes during training camp. Washington has a smaller stature for a wide receiver, but he has no issue jumping over the heads of defensive backs to catch passes. And what he lacks in height, he makes up for in speed.

Not sure what’s more impressive: Montrell Washington’s TD catch with no time left to end practice OR His perfect standing backflip (🎥 @Broncos) pic.twitter.com/qFj06XU4vw — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) August 3, 2022

On special teams, Washington does have some success when returning kicks and punts. In fact, Washington returned a punt for a touchdown in college against Wofford and reached a blazing max speed of 18.2 mph.

The Broncos’ special teams unit has left much to be desired the past few seasons. Washington could really provide a spark back to that unit and get it back on track to performing well again. In fact, don’t be surprised if Washington does return a punt or two for a touchdown at some point this preseason.

3. Broncos’ offense will light up the Cowboys’ secondary

The Broncos and Cowboys had a joint practice this week. Many reports out of camp mentioned the fact that Denver had way more energy during scrimmages. This energy unfortunately didn’t bode well with Dallas, and there were more than a few “scuffles” amongst players.

Also noted by media members was the fact that the Broncos’ offense “won” practice by outperforming the Cowboys’ defense.

Broncos offense DOMINATED the red zone period scoring many TDs. Broncos defense DOMINATED the red zone period, holding the offense to No TDs. — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) August 11, 2022

Per Mike Klis, Johnson is expected to start. Expect Rypien to get into the game during the second half. Whoever is throwing the rock for the Broncos should have themselves a decent stat line at the end of the game. The Broncos have an extremely deep wide receiver room, so it will be fun to see them work against the Cowboys’ secondary tonight.

2. Denver’s pass rushers are going to give Dallas the fits

During joint practice this week, rookie Nik Bonitto was flying through the Cowboy’s offensive line. Bonitto racked up four sacks on Dak Prescott.

Bonitto wasn’t the only one having success. In fact, the entire Denver defense seemed to have themselves a good day. The defense only allowed one touchdown by Dallas. It should be noted, however, that CeeDee Lamb was regularly running past the Broncos’ defense and making big catches. Thankfully, the starters on both teams will likely get minimal playing time, so Lamb won’t be tearing up the defense.

Like the Broncos’ wide receiver room, they also have some pretty solid pass rushers to choose from. Expect to see a multi-sack night from the Broncos’ defensive front.

1. Broncos’ middle linebacker situation will show it’s still the most concerning position

After all the offseason moves were made ahead of training camp, the Broncos’ most concerning position remained the inside linebackers. During the offseason, the team lost Kenny Young to the Raiders and chose to not re-sign Alexander Johnson. Both Young and Johnson had performed in starting roles for Denver.

Josey Jewell is expected to remain a starter, but the starter position alongside him is up for grabs. Per the unofficial depth chart, Jonas Griffith is the other starting inside linebacker, but this could be subject to change. Not to mention that the depth in this position room is also a bit concerning.

Jewell has performed fine, when healthy that is. If Jewell struggles to stay healthy, the Broncos could be in trouble. It’s a bit surprising they haven’t signed some better players for this position. Maybe they will make a run at Roquan Smith, who recently requested a trade from the Chicago Bears.

The Broncos’ middle linebackers could find themselves struggling a bit Saturday night, especially covering the Cowboys’ tight ends.