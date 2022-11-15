Published November 15, 2022

By Karl Rasmussen · 2 min read

Denver Broncos linebacker Aaron Patrick is suing the NFL, Los Angeles Chargers, Los Angeles Rams, and ESPN after suffering a torn ACL during Monday Night Football in October. During the Broncos-Chargers MNF clash, Patrick tore his ACL after attempting to avoid a collision with a cameraman on the sideline. After suffering the season-ending injury as a result of the play, Patrick is suing the aforementioned parties for the harm caused by the injury, via ProFootballTalk.

Broncos LB Aaron Patrick has sued the NFL, the Chargers, the Rams, and ESPN over a torn ACL that he suffered last month while trying not to collide with someone on the sidelines. https://t.co/tFp5YVElAB — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) November 15, 2022

In the lawsuit, Patrick alleges that the injury was caused in part due to negligence over the proper placement of mats which were meant to cover cords connected to the league’s replay monitor feed. Patrick claims the injury happened after he “rolled up on” one of the mats while aiming to dodge the cameraman.

Patrick is also alleging that SoFi Stadium, home of the Rams and Chargers, “allowed an unsafe condition to exist on those premises” which resulted in his ACL injury.

Due to the terms of his contract, Patrick was forced to forgo half of his annual salary after the Broncos placed him on IR, so it makes some sense why he’s seeking financial compensation from the ACL tear.

Patrick’s lawsuit names the LA Rams, LA Chargers, the NFL, and ESPN, and he also challenged the NFL’s current CBA over its lack of a “valid and binding arbitration agreement.”

This season, his second in the league, Patrick featured in five games for the Broncos, recording three tackles. He has featured in 17 games in his career after going undrafted out of Eastern Kentucky.