Former NFL star and Denver Broncos Super Bowl champion Bill Romanowski finds himself in hot water. Bill Romanowski and his wife, Julie Romanowski, are the targets of a civil complaint filed by the United States Department of Justice. The couple is being sued for more than $15 million.

The Department of Justice claims that Romanowski and his wife owe $15.33 million in back taxes. The missed payments allegedly date back to Romanowski's playing days with the Broncos. In 2013, two tax courts reportedly ordered the couple to pay owed taxes stemming from as early as 1998.

“Despite timely notice and demand for payment, the Romanowskis have neglected, refused or failed to pay the assessments against them,” the Department of Justice said as part of an 18-paid complaint.

Romanowski and his wife have also been accused of paying for personal expenses with their N53 nutrition business.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“By using N53 to pay their personal living expenses and those of their adult children, the Romanowskis have improperly used N53 to thwart the IRS’s collection of the individual income tax assessments at issue in this case,’’ the complaint alleges. “Although the income tax assessments owed by the Romanowskis at issue in this case have already been determined, the Romanowskis have refused to pay the assessments and instead have used N53 in a manner to improperly shield their assets and income from the collection of such assessments.”

Romanowski won four Super Bowls during a lengthy NFL career. He won championships with the San Francisco 49ers in 1989 and 1990. Less than a decade late, the linebacker won a pair of Super Bowls with the Broncos.

Denver gave Romanowski a seven-year contract extension worth $32.2 million in 1999. He was released by the Broncos after three more seasons and finished his career with the then-Oakland Raiders.