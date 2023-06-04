Russell Wilson dug himself into a massive hole in his first season with the Denver Broncos. The haul that it took to get him from the Seattle Seahawks was huge and Wilson played embarrassingly bad. The veteran quarterback has a lot to prove with the trade looking like one of the worst ever. Some offseason developments suggest he has the chance to bounce back in 2023.

Wilson looks noticeably slimmer as the Broncos go through organized team activities, according to Jeff Legwold of ESPN. He said that he is currently in the best shape of his life. It may not be music to Denver fans' ears until he proves something, but at least he's going in the right direction.

“I’m better than ever,” Wilson said, via ESPN. “I feel great, I feel lean and mean and ready to go…You always want to be in the best shape of your life, I’m ready for that, better than ever.”

Russell Wilson didn't divulge how much weight he has lost, but the fact that he's getting in better shape is a good sign for the Broncos. With his Denver job supposedly up for grabs, it makes sense for his sense of urgency to improve. Denver splurged on offensive lineman Ben Powers and Mike McGlinchey to protect Wilson.

In addition to two new veteran linemen, the Broncos have a new head coach Sean Payton, who should be able to get the most out of Wilson, much like he did with the aging Drew Brees.

“He’s picking it up — the timing and all of those things that are required,” Payton said of Wilson, via ESPN. “For the first five weeks, we were just lifting and running. Now we're getting into some football activity. We are ahead of schedule on the practice. He's picking it up good — he looks good and looks sharp.”

The Broncos have a tough climb ahead of them to the playoffs, with the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers in their way. But with Wilson in better shape (plus another year to get used to the Denver altitude), Payton's schemes and the return of running back Javonte Williams occurring at some point during the season, their odds of being competitive should be better than last season.