Russell Wilson is entering his second season as quarterback for the Denver Broncos, but he may already be at risk to lose his job.

The 2022 season couldn’t have gone much worse for Wilson and the Broncos. To make matters worse ahead of the miserable season, the Broncos signed Wilson to a five-year, $245M deal. Despite the mega-extension, the team may be willing to cut ties with Wilson early if he doesn’t end up performing.

During the offseason, the team hired head coach Sean Payton. Payton hasn’t spoken much regarding the team’s commitment to Wilson for the long term, and there seems to be a general understanding that Payton could move on from Wilson after only one season together.

ESPN analyst Mike Tannenbaum believes that Wilson’s job is truly at risk.

“Russell Wilson isn’t fighting for his legacy, he’s fighting for his job,” Tannenbaum told ESPN’s Get Up.

“They (Denver) will draft his replacement if he (Wilson) doesn’t do everything he (Payton) says from day one.”

Payton has only been in Denver for a few months, but he has already established a completely different mentality within the organization.

“If you go back to his press conference, Sean Payton talked about there will be no outside coaches or mentors in the building,” Tannenbaum continued. “He (Payton) is the new sheriff in town, and is beholden to no one, including Russell Wilson’s guaranteed money.”

Wilson is determined to improve this season, though. During his media availability after practice this past week, Wilson revealed that he lost weight during the offseason and is feeling “lean and mean” and “ready to go.”