Former NFL head coach Mike Shanahan has an expansive coaching tree. He helped bring the city of Denver two Super Bowl championships, and has countless other career accolades. Shanahan's success with the Denver Broncos earned him a spot in the franchise's Ring of Fame, and he is still regarded as one of the best coaches in the history of the NFL. Despite this, Shanahan has yet to be voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Earlier in the week, Shanahan was not announced as a finalist for the class of 2024. The Hall of Fame announced that the lone finalist from the coaches/contributor category was former Detroit Lions and Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Buddy Parker.

Shanahan's omission from The Hall of Fame left many fans confused and even drew some anger from NFL Insider Adam Schefter.

Schefter, who covered Shanahan early in his sports journalism career, expressed his anger on 104.3 The Fan's “Schlereth and Evans” radio show.

“I think it’s a bunch of BS. Mike Shanahan is a Hall of Famer yesterday, today and tomorrow,” Schefter commented. “I mean, it's ridiculous. Who made these 50 people the voices of God and the deciders of fate? Like, who comes up with these stupid rules?”

Adam Schefter continued to express his annoyance with the voting process.

“These are mistakes. Mike Shanahan is a Hall of Famer. He’s just not in the Hall of Fame. He belongs in the Hall of Fame, he should’ve been in before. He’s going to get in. But let’s just make him wait to 2024 or 2026… until the judges of the game, the arbiters of the truth, get to issue that pass to go to the Hall. Like, okay, give me a break,” Schefter said.