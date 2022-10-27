Bradley Chubb trade rumors slapped with reality check from Broncos’ George Paton

The Denver Broncos slow start to the 2022 season has allowed for some of their top players to become potential trade targets across the league. One player who has been drawing quite a lot of attention recently is star pass rusher Bradley Chubb, who is set for free agency after the season.

Considering the Broncos struggles, and the fact that Chubb is a free agent after this season, it makes sense that some teams were interested in seeing whether or not Denver had any interest in moving him. Those rumors have quickly been shut down by general manager George Paton, who didn’t sound too interested in parting ways with Chubb anytime soon.

Via Aric DiLalla:

“GM George Paton on Bradley Chubb: ‘We want to keep all of our core players, and he’s one of our core players.'”

This should quickly end any speculation that the Broncos are looking to trade Chubb. It was fair to wonder considering the Broncos didn’t extend Chubb this past offseason, but he’s had a strong start to the 2022 season, which has likely convinced Denver that he should be a part of their long-term future.

Getting a bounce back win against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 8 in London would certainly help keep teams away, but if the Broncos lose again, they will likely receive calls for Chubb up until the deadline reaches. For now, it seems like Chubb is set to stay put in Denver, but that could change very quickly, and his status is still worth keeping an eye on despite Paton’s comments here.