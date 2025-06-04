Veteran running back J.K. Dobbins is looking for his next NFL landing spot after a strong season with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2024. Dobbins’ career has been greatly impacted by injuries but his talent has never been in doubt. Now a free agent, he could stay in the division by signing with the Denver Broncos.

Dobbins is traveling to Denver to meet with the team’s coaching staff, per Tom Pelissero on X. He’ll have dinner with coaches on Wednesday and visit the Broncos facility the following day.

The Broncos look to land J.K Dobbins in free agency

After signing a one-year contract with the Chargers last season, Dobbins rushed for 905 yards and nine touchdowns while adding 32 receptions for 153 yards. An MCL sprain limited him to 13 games in 2024 but he was healthy enough to return to the team in the playoffs.

The Broncos selected running back R.J. Harvey with the 60th overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft. Harvey had a strong college career at Central Florida. But after losing Javonte Williams to the Dallas Cowboys in free agency, Denver is looking to add a veteran rusher to the roster.

Dobbins could be an ideal signing for the Broncos. Although they’ll have to act quickly as a number of teams are interested in landing the 26-year-old back.

The Chargers are also interested in Dobbins. The team placed an unrestricted free agent tender on the running back this offseason. That means that, while Dobbins is free to sign with any team, if he leaves LA, the Chargers will receive a compensatory pick. And if he doesn’t land with another team before training camp, Los Angeles will have exclusive negotiating rights.

The Chargers added former Steelers RB Najee Harris this offseason, making Dobbins expendable. However, the team is obviously open to a reunion.

The Broncos went 10-7 last season in quarterback Bo Nix’s rookie year. The team is hoping to make a deeper playoff run in 2025 and adding an experienced rusher like Dobbins would definitely help.

Obviously health has been the biggest obstacle Dobbins has faced in the NFL. He’s missed all or most of three out of five seasons in the league due to a litany of knee and leg injuries.