Bradley Chubb video destroying Ezekiel Elliott goes viral

The Denver Broncos and Dallas Cowboys were holding a joint practice on Thursday. There is the normal drills, that include hitting and tackling, but maybe not going all out. Well, even not going all out, Broncos defensive end Bradley Chubb could not help but clean Ezekiel Elliott’s clock.

A video surfaced of the massive hit, and it went crazy online.

Bradley Chubb with the hit stick on Zeke Elliott 💪pic.twitter.com/yHorLAfdN3 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 11, 2022

As Dov Kleiman captions, it looked like Chubb was using the hit stick on Elliott. The Cowboys running back took a toss to the outside and tried cutting it back inside. That was a mistake as Chubb came barreling down on him and de-cleated the former All-Pro running back.

What makes it even crazier is that it didn’t even appear that Chubb used full force. Yet, he was still able to blow Elliott up.

Bradley Chubb is entering his fifth season in the NFL after the Broncos drafted him with the 5th overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. He had an absolute monster rookie season, racking up 12 sacks. However, Chubb has failed to live up to the hype created off of that. Unfortunately, injuries have been a big part of that. Chubb missed 12 games in 2019 and missed 10 more last year due to injury.

He certainly appears healthy at camp this year, if that his is any indication.

The Broncos are considered a Super Bowl contender this year after trading for QB Russell Wilson. They also added Randy Gregory to make Chubb’s life easier coming off the edge. However, the AFC West is arguably the most talented division in NFL history this year.