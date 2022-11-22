Published November 22, 2022

By Reese Nasser · 2 min read

The Denver Broncos shocked those around the NFL when they released veteran running back Melvin Gordon. Wide receiver Courtland Sutton has now offered insight into the locker room’s reaction to the move.

While speaking with the media on Tuesday, Sutton spoke about how the team felt about Gordon being released.

Via DNVR Broncos beat reporter Zac Stevens:

Courtland Sutton on the locker room’s reaction to Melvin Gordon being released: “Everyone was sad”

The release of Gordon seems to have come as a surprise to Sutton and those in the Broncos locker room. He has been a prominent face of this team, and expectations were high for the veteran back.

Gordon spent the last three seasons playing a key role in the Broncos backfield. In 41 games with the Broncos, he rushed for 2,222 rushing yards and 19 touchdowns on 508 carries. He added 85 receptions for 594 receiving yards and three touchdowns through the air.

A rough 2022 season led to the Broncos moving on from Gordon. After second-year running back Javonte Williams went down, Gordon became the RB1. But he had his fair share of struggles this season, rushing for 318 yards and two touchdowns on 90 carries. Turinvers have been a significant issue for Gordon this season as he currently has five fumbles on the year.

The Broncos themselves are currently in a tough position. Led by quarterback Russell Wilson, they are currently 3-7 and third in the AFC West. But even with their struggles, the team was prepared to move on from Melvin Gordon.

Even with his play this season, it appears as though the veteran running back will be missed in the locker room.