Published November 22, 2022

By Reese Nasser · 2 min read

On Monday, to the shock of many, the Denver Broncos decided to release veteran running back Melvin Gordon.

Gordon has been a key piece in the Broncos offense since joining the team in 2020. Over 41 games with the Broncos, he recorded 2,222 rushing yards and 19 touchdowns.

But the 2022 season didn’t go to plan for Melvin Gordon in the Broncos backfield.

After second-year running back, Javonte Williams went down, many believed that Gordon would step into that lead role. Instead, he struggled to be effective. Before being released, he rushed for just 318 yards and two touchdowns on 90 total attempts. Through the air, he added 25 receptions for 223 receiving yards.

But ultimately, Gordon had a difficult time holding onto the ball. He fumbled five times over the first 10 games of the season.

Following the release of Gordon, Broncos Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett spoke on the decision to move on from the veteran back.

While speaking with reporters, Hackett explained the move. He stated, “With Melvin, he’s a true pro. He’s done a lot of good stuff here at the Denver Broncos and scored some touchdowns for us this year. We thought it was best for the team and we moved on. I wish him the best of luck and I think it’s great for him to have a fresh start.”

Moving on from Gordon will allow for the rest of the Broncos backfield to earn an expanded role. It appears as though the Broncos could take a committee approach to the run game with several players earning carries.