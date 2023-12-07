Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson credits the defense forcing turnovers as the reason for their prior winning streak

Prior to their loss to the Houston Texans this past weekend, the Denver Broncos were on a five-game winning streak. The streak was unexpected since the Broncos started 1-5. Now, the Broncos are 6-6 and right back in contention for the playoffs.

After the Texans game, quarterback Russell Wilson gave credit back to the defense for winning five of the past six games.

“A lot of these games we’ve won because the defense is turning the ball over,” Wilson said, via Zac Stevens.

The defenses's ability to turn the ball over was huge during their five-game win stretch. During this period, the Broncos forced 16 turnovers. In the last four games of the streak, they forced a minimum of three turnovers in every game. The Broncos now lead the NFL in total takeaways with 22, and forced fumbles with 12.

Against the Texans, the Broncos forced 0 turnovers while Russell Wilson threw three picks, including two to Derek Stingley Jr. Losing the turnover battle definitely contributed to their loss, and will be something they have to change to go back to winning.

Still the Broncos defense can improve in other metrics. Their defense ranks last in rushing yards allowed, second-last in total yards allowed and fourth-last in points given up per game. A lot of this is because of their poor start to the year which will hold their numbers back, but Denver's defense can still keep improving.

The Broncos defense should only continue to look good with two games left against the Los Angeles Chargers and matchups versus the New England Patriots and Las Vegas Raiders. Their toughest game left is against the Detroit Lions.