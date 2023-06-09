The Denver Broncos are trying to leave their struggles in the rearview mirror as they prepare for the 2023 season. After an early offseason that was filled with trade speculation for two of Denver's top targets, Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton, both wide receivers are still with the Broncos.

Sutton said Denver is always where he's wanted to be.

“It’s flattering that other teams see me as a guy that can come in and be a guy for them,” Sutton said. “I love that I’m here. This is where ultimately — you guys know — that I want to be at. This is home.”

Sutton has spent his entire NFL career with the Broncos as he enters his sixth season. A breakout year in 2019 gave way to a torn ACL in 2020. Sutton's numbers dipped in 2021 and increased a bit last season, but there still seems to be more that the Broncos can get out of him.

With the arrival of new head coach Sean Payton comes a new offense for the Broncos, one that the franchise seems to think will help their offensive skill players reach new levels. Courtland Sutton says the impact of Payton is already showing and a new culture is forming in the Broncos locker room.

“I’ve been able to come here and continue to build on the things that we’re aspiring to get to,” Sutton said. “Coach Payton coming in and bringing the culture that he’s brought in, bringing the guys that he’s brought in. Everybody’s bought in and ready to take this thing to the next level.”