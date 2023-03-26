Alex Sabri started as an Associate Editor for Cavs Nation and ClutchPoints in November 2022. He has over three years of collegiate and professional sports and local journalism experience. Though he covers various sports and general assignments for ClutchPoints, he specializes in covering the Cleveland Cavaliers, NBA Central Division basketball, NFL football and Big Ten basketball and football.

Broncos head coach Sean Payton had a “point-blank response” to trade rumors around wide receivers Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy during Sunday’s Annual League Meeting.

“I see and read just like everyone else does,” Sean Payton said, via NFL.com Digital Content Producer Bobby Kownack. “Then occasionally, when someone really crowds the plate, I throw a fastball right at their chin, and they back up, and they’re like, ‘Alright.’ And so I haven’t thrown any fastballs lately, but we’re not trading those two players.”

Sutton, a one-time invitee to the Pro Bowl games, has suited up for five seasons with the Broncos since he was drafted with the 40th overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. He garnered 829 receiving yards and two touchdowns as he started in every one of the 15 games he played for Denver, marking the second-highest receiving yards total the 27-year-old receiver has earned in his career.

Jeudy, a former first-round pick in the 2020 NFL draft out of Alabama, led the Broncos in receiving yards with 972 and with receiving touchdowns in six. He earned as many passing touchdowns as Sutton, tight end Eric Tomlinson and tight end Greg Dulcich combined. The 972 yards were a career-high for the 23-year-old receiver.

The Broncos have been active in the wide receiver market, Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team wrote in a Tuesday tweet.

“The Broncos have been active in the WR free agent market, which makes you wonder how they really feel about the receivers currently on the roster,” Meirov wrote.

The Broncos have had “numerous discussions” about Jeudy and Sutton, but the asking prices remained high because the Broncos and Cardinals were “hoping to exercise the leverage of having the supply when other teams have the demand,” the Athletic New England Patriots staff writer Jeff Howe wrote in a Friday article.