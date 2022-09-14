Broncos add former Vikings safety amid Justin Simmons injury

The Denver Broncos will be without their star safety Justin Simmons for at least the next four games. They have now signed veteran safety Anthony Harris to bring much-needed depth.

On Wednesday, Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett announced that Justin Simmons would be out due to a thigh injury. But now, it is being reported that Simmons will be out for at least a month.

According to Broncos Insider Troy Renck, Simmons has been placed on injured reserve. In turn, Anthony Harris has been signed to the practice squad.

#Broncos plan to place @jsimms1119 on IR with quad injury, per source He’s out for four weeks. And they signed safety Anthony Harris to practice squad #Denver7 — Troy Renck (@TroyRenck) September 14, 2022

Harris, who has been a starter for several seasons for both the Minnesota Vikings and the Philadelphia Eagles, is a quality addition to this defense. In Simmons’s absence, Harris could soon step into a big role.

Throughout his seven seasons in the NFL, Harris has recorded 95 appearances and 61 starts. He has also racked up 356 total tackles, 31 defended passes, and 10 interceptions.

The Broncos’ defense will look much different without the presence of Simmons. He has been a permanent fixture in this defense since 2016 and is the face of this unit.

During his time with the Broncos, Simmons has recorded 474 total tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 49 defended passes, and 21 interceptions.

Before his injury, Simmons looked dominant in week 1. He recorded nine total tackles while also recovering a fumble.

His absence will be felt among this talented, but young defense. And several other players, specifically within the secondary, will have to step up. But with the addition of Harris, the unit should still be effective.