The Denver Broncos gutted out a tough 16-9 win over the Houston Texans in Week 2, but it looked like they weren’t going to escape the contest completely unscathed. Among the key players who were forced to leave the game was starting cornerback Patrick Surtain II. Surtain suffered a shoulder injury in the second quarter and never ended up returning, but it looks like the latest update on his injury is good news for the Broncos.

Broncos CB Patrick Surtain II’s injury update

Typically when a player leaves a game with an injury and doesn’t return, that’s not a good sign. Surtain missed more than half the game with his shoulder injury, indicating that it was serious enough to prevent him from returning to the field. But reports have come out labeling Surtain as day-to-day moving forward, meaning he avoided a serious shoulder injury for the time being it seems.

#Broncos CB Pat Surtain II, who left the game with a shoulder injury early in the second quarter, is considered day-to-day following tests, source said. Some positive news. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 19, 2022

This is great news for the Broncos, as Surtain has quickly emerged as a key part of their secondary despite it being just his second year in the NFL. Denver’s secondary held up against Davis Mills and the Texans in Week 2, but that may not be the case against stronger passing attacks that they will come across in the future.

Having Surtain on the field for those future matchups is going to be crucial for a Broncos team that still appears to be figuring things out. For now, his status for Week 3 is probably up in the air, but it looks like the Broncos have avoided a serious catastrophe when it comes to Surtain’s injury status.