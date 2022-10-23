NFL
The true severity of Russell Wilson’s hamstring injury he shockingly wanted to play with
The hits keep coming for Russell Wilson, both on and off the field. Amidst a nightmarish beginning to his Denver Broncos career, he’s now dealing with an injury that will keep him from taking the field in Week 7.
Wilson has a partially torn hamstring, which is a type of injury that’s very easy to aggravate. It’s no surprise that the Broncos are going with backup quarterback Brett Rypien against the New York Jets on Sunday.
However, if it was up to Russell Wilson, he’d be suiting up, injury concerns be damned. According to NFL insiders Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport, the nine-time Pro Bowler has been trying to convince the Broncos brass to let him play on account of the fact he’s played through a lot worse.
“Wilson lobbied emphatically to play, sources say, believing he’s played through worse while in Seattle. He moved around and threw during the week, and he felt he could protect himself well enough to play.
The original plan was for Wilson to work out a bit or throw on Saturday morning, but by that time the decision had been made. It’s the team’s medical staff’s job to protect Wilson from himself, and he’s now out.”
Given the fact that the Broncos invested in Russell Wilson for nearly a quarter of a billion dollars, it’s no surprise they’re playing it safe with their QB.
Perhaps the break from football proves to be beneficial for Wilson, who’s largely struggled to get the offense going in Denver. Missing a week or two to recalibrate both physically and mentally isn’t the worst thing in the world. At the very least, it can’t get any worse.