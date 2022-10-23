The hits keep coming for Russell Wilson, both on and off the field. Amidst a nightmarish beginning to his Denver Broncos career, he’s now dealing with an injury that will keep him from taking the field in Week 7.

Wilson has a partially torn hamstring, which is a type of injury that’s very easy to aggravate. It’s no surprise that the Broncos are going with backup quarterback Brett Rypien against the New York Jets on Sunday.

However, if it was up to Russell Wilson, he’d be suiting up, injury concerns be damned. According to NFL insiders Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport, the nine-time Pro Bowler has been trying to convince the Broncos brass to let him play on account of the fact he’s played through a lot worse.