Broncos make decision on punter Sam Martin amid pay reduction saga

NFL cutting season is upon us. With the regular season right around the corner, teams have begun releasing players in order to finalize their rosters. However, the Denver Broncos made an intriguing decision on star punter Sam Martin. NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported that Denver is releasing Martin due to a contract dispute.

“#Broncos P Sam Martin is being released today by Denver after indicating he would refuse any pay reduction. He was a top 5 punter statistically in 2021 and set Broncos all-time record for net punting last season. Will have interest,” Rapoport tweeted.

Rapoport states that Martin was indeed a top 5 punter last year. As a result, he was unwilling to accept a pay reduction. Sam Martin clearly believes he will receive a notable offer on the open market.

The Broncos are expected to move forward with Corliss Waitman. Waitman is a far cheaper option for Denver, who is looking to save cap space. But losing Martin will be a big loss without question.

Martin has been in the league since 2013. He spent his first 7 seasons in Detroit with the Lions where he established a strong reputation as a valuable punter. His first season with the Broncos was in 2020. He impressed by averaging 46.6 yards per punt. Overall, he’s averaged 46.1 yards per punt during his career. He nailed an impressive 28 punts inside the 20-yard line last season.

Punting is an overlooked aspect of the game. Teams that feature a good punter can limit opponents’ offensive prowess by giving them poor field position. As Rapoport mentioned, Sam Martin will receive interest after his release from the Broncos.