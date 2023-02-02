If anyone knows how it is to play for new Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton, it would be former quarterback Drew Brees. Payton and Brees became cornerstones of the New Orleans Saints when they both arrived in the Big Easy before the 2006 season. The run of success with the partnership, which ended with Brees’ retirement after the 2020 campaign, included a Super Bowl title in 2009.

When asked by ESPN’s Ed Werder about how Broncos QB Russell Wilson is feeling about Payton coming to Denver, Drew Brees said happiness is the overwhelming feeling.

I spoke to @drewbrees about @SeanPayton and @DangeRussWilson “He’s really excited,” Brees said of Wilson. “He can speak for himself, but I think the idea of having Sean Payton come for what he’s hoping is the rest of his career, I’m not sure there’s a better scenario for him.” pic.twitter.com/qWZeZzEg5h — Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) February 1, 2023

Given Payton’s track record, it’s understandable why Brees would say Wilson is feeling awesome about the trade. Payton is credited with helping Brees revive his career after the latter suffered a catastrophic injury to his throwing shoulder. Brees was in his final days with the San Diego (now Los Angeles) Chargers before coming to the Saints, and the Chargers chose to move on with Philip Rivers.

These days, it appears Wilson needs every reason to be excited, because he didn’t have the best of seasons in 2022. He threw for 3,524 yards with 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. On top of the subpar stats, there were times where Wilson looked completely lost in the offense, and some of his teammates didn’t seem too pleased with his demeanor.

Not only is Payton going to be assigned to fix a perhaps broken quarterback, he’ll be called upon to rebuild a culture of success. The Broncos haven’t made the playoffs since they won the title in 2015.

If were asking Brees, Denver has the right man for the job.