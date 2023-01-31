Sean Payton is headed to Denver to coach the Broncos. The move has drawn no shortage of reactions from around the NFL world. Payton addressed joining the Broncos after the news became public, per Jeff Duncan.

“Great fanbase. Great tradition. The ownership group is fantastic, and I love the way they competed last year. It’s a great football city like we had in New Orleans,” Payton said.

Sean Payton coached in New Orleans with the Saints from 2006-2021. He emerged as one of the best coaches in the league during his tenure in New Orleans. He won an AP Coach of the Year award and a Super Bowl with the Saints.

The Broncos were linked to a number of other coaches before landing on Payton. Denver wanted to make a big splash with whomever they hired. DeMeco Ryans, who ultimately signed with the Houston Texans to become their next head coach, and Jim Harbaugh were other high-profile names connected to the Broncos.

Sean Payton is going to have his work cut out for him. The Broncos came into the 2022 season with high expectations. However, they ended up finishing with a lackluster 5-12 record. Russell Wilson, who was acquired ahead of the season, faltered in his first go-around with Denver.

The Broncos are hopeful that Payton can help turn things around. The roster still features intriguing talent but it has yet to produce the results that Denver is looking for.

It will certainly be interesting to see how Sean Payton fares with the Broncos.