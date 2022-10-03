Garett Bolles’ wife’s hilarious reaction to his failed diving attempt to stop TD

The Denver Broncos suffered their second loss of the season Sunday when they fell prey on the road to the previously winless Las Vegas Raiders to the tune of a 32-23 score. However, that does not mean there’s a good reason for Broncos fans to crack up when remembering this game, and it’s mostly because of Denver left tackle Garett Bolles.

In the second quarter of the contest, Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson scored a touchdown off a Broncos fumble but not before Garett Bolles gave everything he had to stop him from reaching the end zone. Let’s just say that his effort was very much appreciated by his wife, Natalie.

I’d be lying if I said I didn’t die laughing. Good effort though, babe 😂❤️ https://t.co/x1mwNz8hsW — Natalie Bolles (@n_bolles) October 2, 2022

That score by Robertson went for 68 yards and there was really no way Garett Bolles could have covered enough ground to stifle that Las Vegas play. Bolles’ dive was merely a product of desperation and hopelessness, but again, at least he tried.

Of course, tracking down speedsters isn’t the forte of Garett Bolles, who is still one of the most important players on the Broncos roster. Defense was also more of a problem by the Broncos in the loss to Las Vegas, as Denver allowed Raiders running back Josh Jacobs to rack up 144 rushing yards with a couple of touchdowns on 28 carries while also failing to force Derek Carr or anyone on the other side to commit a turnover.

Garett Bolles and the Broncos will now have to pick up the pieces and prepare for a Week 5 showdown at home against the visiting Indianapolis Colts.