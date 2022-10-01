NFL Odds: Broncos vs. Raiders prediction, odds and pick – 10/2/2022

One of the most historic and intense rivals in the NFL is scheduled to take place for the 126th time as the Denver Broncos make the trip to Sin City to take on the Las Vegas Raiders. Join us for our NFL odds series, where our Broncos-Raiders prediction and pick will be unveiled for all betting fanatics to see.

Somehow coming into this one with a 2-1 record despite looking horrendous to begin the Russell Wilson era, the Broncos are fresh off of an ugly 11-0 victory over the 49ers that had absolutely no one that was watching Sunday Night Football on the edge of their seats. The good news is that the Broncos have been absolutely ferocious on the defensive side of the ball, so at least Denver has that going for them.

Even as bad as the Broncos have looked, the Raiders would do anything to be sitting at 2-1 and in first place in the AFC West. Instead, Las Vegas has disappointed to the highest degree out of the gate with an 0-3 record. Not to mention, but all three of the Raiders’ losses have come by only one possession. Adding and further fueling this rivalry will be the return of former Broncos coach Josh McDaniels who will be facing off with his former team since being let go after the 2010 season.

Here are the Broncos-Raiders NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Broncos-Raiders Odds

Denver Broncos: +2.5 (-115)

Las Vegas Raiders: -2.5 (-105)

Over: 45.5 (-110)

Under: 45.5 (-110)

Why The Broncos Could Cover The Spread

Is it time to finally ride Broncos Country? Through their first three games, Denver’s assumed high-flying offense coming into the season has looked anything but by averaging only 14.3 points per game. Certainly, the 49ers’ defense made life difficult for Russ and company, but keep in mind that the Broncos are paying Wilson $245 million dollars to lead them to the promised land. So far, Denver would most likely be playing better with Teddy Bridgewater at quarterback.

All jokes aside, Wilson should still be viewed as a top-ten quarterback in this league as patience needs to be given to this rookie coaching staff and a first-time quarterback with only three games under his belt in a new system From 2018-2020, Wilson was among the league’s most proficient passers as he threw for 106 total touchdown passes while also accumulating for 11,770 passing yards. Simply put, Wilson does not deserve the “washed up” slander that he has been receiving, and this game against a pedestrian Raiders defense provides a great opportunity for Russ to finally cook this season.

Even if the offense isn’t at their best, the least that Denver could do is stand tall with a defense that has looked like one of the league’s best through the first month of the regular season. The Broncos are allowing a minuscule 81.3 rushing yards per game and their passing defense has been superb led by names such as Patrick Surtain II, Ronald Darby, and hard-hitting safety Kareem Jackson providing veteran leadership over the top with Justin Simmons remaining sidelined due to injury. Also, this Denver pass rush is straight-up nasty and could give Derek Carr a rude awakening for sixty minutes of play.

Why The Raiders Could Cover The Spread

While many NFL experts and analysts weren’t necessarily picking the Raiders to win the AFC West, no one could’ve predicted that Las Vegas would begin the 2022 season at 0-3. Getting a second crack at life as an NFL head coach, Josh McDaniels could not have gotten off to a worse start as he is trying to prove that he belongs in the position that he is in. Spending 14 seasons as New England’s offensive coordinator under Bill Belichick and helping create the Patriots dynasty for all of those years, McDaniels was briefly hired by Denver for two seasons. However, things ended on a sour note after compiling an 11-17 record. Now squaring off with his former employer, the Raiders could cover the spread in large part due to the contagious emotions that the team inhibits from their head coach.

Another reason Las Vegas could cover the spread is if Derek Carr has his best game of the season yet. While it may be difficult for the Raiders to run the football against a stout Denver defense, it will be vital for Carr to target Davante Adams as much as possible. Without a doubt, Adam poses as the best player on the field, and getting him in space should be priority number one for McDaniels.

Lastly, the Raiders scuffling pass defense has the opportunity to receive a morale booster by facing off against a Broncos passing offense that has been among the league’s worst through three games. If Las Vegas can generate enough pressure to make Russell Wilson make rash decisions in his progressions, then that should take more pressure off of this secondary.

Final Broncos-Raiders Prediction & Pick

It’s do-or-die time in Las Vegas, but even the McDaniels reunion against the Broncos won’t be enough to stop a Denver squad that will break out against an already defeated Raiders squad. Russ finally gets a chance to cook in a big way!

Final Broncos-Raiders Prediction & Pick: Broncos +2.5 (-115)