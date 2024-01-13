What are the Broncos thinking?

Heading into the 2024 offseason, the Denver Broncos are seriously strapped for cash. As it stands, they are 28th in the league in available cap space. According to Spotrac, they're on track to be $19 million over the cap for the 2024 campaign. So during the offseason, the Broncos will definitely be looking to either offload some expensive contracts or at least restructure them.

Before the 2023 season, the Broncos went on a free-agent spending spree. They signed big names like Zach Allen, Mike McGlinchey and Ben Powers to large contracts.

Because the Broncos went on this spending spree, fans shouldn't expect them to be very active in free agency this offseason. According to general manager George Paton, the team still has plans for many offseason scenarios.

“We’ve prepared for any scenario with Rich Hurtado, who runs our [salary] cap,” said Paton, via USA Today. “We’ll have flexibility either way to do what we need to do. We won’t be in on the first wave of free agency like we were last year. You can’t do that every year.”

So because the Broncos don't have the cash to spend this offseason, Paton said they'll really try and focus on the 2024 NFL Draft and upgrade their team that way. They'll even look to sign some veterans on small, short-term contracts.

“We'll be very strategic and very specific on what positions and what players we try to sign. Obviously, we have to hit on the draft,” added Paton. “We’re picking high, and we have six picks. We could have more. You know we like picks. We’ll go from there.”