Sometimes if you’ve got a hunch or a gut call, it pays to trust it and go big. Per BR Betting, a fan won $17,329.00 via FanDuel Sportsbook on a first touchdown bet, placing their money on Denver Broncos rookie tight end Greg Dulcich.

The placer of the bet, Chuck Goldberg (@chuckgoldberg on Twitter), seemed pretty confident with themselves about the wager made on FanDuel ahead of time, too:

Greg Dulcich gonna score the first TD and then everyone gonna go “no way anyone has Dulcich first TD slips” and I’m gonna be sitting my lair like the mf grinch hoarding all my Dulcich tickets — Chuck Goldberg (@chuckgoldberg) October 17, 2022

As for Dulcich, this marks his first NFL game and the first touchdown of his young career. Dulcich was selected by Denver in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft out of UCLA and opened his rookie campaign on injured reserve. Hopefully, this is the beginning of a strong debut season for Dulcich, especially considering Denver has not received much production from the tight end position thus far this year.

Albert Okwuegbunam, who was listed as inactive for Week 6’s bout against the Los Angeles Chargers, has been extremely quiet since a productive Week 1 outing against the Seattle Seahawks. As such, anything Russell Wilson and the Broncos offense can get out of Dulcich is undoubtedly welcomed, particularly with their running game also struggling sans Javonte Williams.

Regardless, congratulations to the newly wealthy bettor. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact the National Problem Gambling Hotline at 1-800-522-4700.