‘It can’t get worse’: Bradley Chubb finds silver lining in embarrassing loss to Jets

The Denver Broncos lost yet again, dropping Sunday’s game to the New York Jets, 16-9. It was yet another defensive slug fest that the Broncos could not win. But that certainly is not on the defense. They held the Jets to just 10 first downs, 260 total yards and ran 22 more plays than them.

But the offense could not do enough to pull out the win. After the game, Bradley Chubb shared his impressions and thoughts on the game.

“It can only go up. It can’t get worse. We have been close,” said Chubb.

Only the Las Vegas Raiders have scored more points on the Broncos defense this year. Denver has allowed a grand total of 83 points in the other six games. That is an average of 13.9 points per game. Yet, Denver is 2-4 in those games.

The Broncos were without their starting quarterback, Russell Wilson, Sunday. Wilson was ruled out on Saturday with the lat strain and a partially torn hamstring. That infused Brett Rypien into the starting lineup. It was Rypien’s second career NFL start and it showed against a solid Jets defense.

Rypien finished 24-for-46 with 225 yards and an interception in the loss. But if you just look at the box score, you would wonder how the Broncos lost this game. They held the time of possession advantage. They had 21 first downs to 10 for the Jets. Denver consistently forced the Jets offense off the field. Outside a Breece Hall long touchdown run, New York did next to nothing offensively.

The Broncos will search for their third win of the season next week against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London.