Published November 24, 2022

By Reese Nasser · 2 min read

As the Detroit Lions take on the Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving, running back Jamaal Williams has found his way into the endzone once again.

Jamaal Williams has been a touchdown machine this season for the Lions. With his touchdown in the first quarter, he has now reached 13 this season. Not only is this a career-high, but it is also the most in the NFL.

Reaching the end zone for the 13th time this season has also put Jamaal Williams into an elite category. He has now single-handedly scored more touchdowns than one NFL team this season.

Jamaal Williams has as many touchdowns this season on his own (13) as the entire Broncos team. — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) November 24, 2022

Jamaal Williams by himself has just as many touchdowns as the entirety of the Russell Wilson-led Denver Broncos.

Through ten games this season, the Broncos have scored just 13 total touchdowns. Wilson himself has thrown seven touchdowns while adding 2,227 passing yards and five interceptions.

On the ground, three different Broncos players have found the endzone.

Recently released running back Melvin Gordon was the team’s rushing leader with 318 yards and two touchdowns. Next to Gordon, Latavius Murray has rushed for 209 yards and three touchdowns. Wilson himself has added 129 rushing yards and one touchdown on the ground.

In total, the Broncos offense has produced 13 total touchdowns with seven through the air and six on the ground. This is just as many as Williams himself.

With his success on the ground, Williams has made himself a permanent fixture in the Lions offense. He has rushed for a total of 690 yards while sharing the ball with running back D’Andre Swift.

Jamaal Williams shows no signs of slowing down for this Lions offense. If he keeps playing how he has, he could outscore even more teams around the league.