Published November 24, 2022

By Kendall Capps · 2 min read

The Buffalo Bills’ defense has been hit with the injury bug seemingly all season. That continued on Thanksgiving as Von Miller is the latest player down. Late in the second quarter, Miller hit the deck on a seven-yard completion from Jared Goff to Kalif Raymond. He was able to walk off the field.

However, Miller went into the tent to be looked at by the Bills athletic trainers. Shortly afterward, Miller was carted to the locker room. The Pro Bowl defensive end was then ruled out for the rest of the game with a knee injury, according to ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter, and NFL Network’s Ian Rapaport says it’s a sprained knee. There will be more tests Friday to determine the true severity of the injury.

This is a massive blow to the Bills and their defense. They are already without All-Pro safety Micah Hyde, who is out for the year with a neck injury. They are also playing without defensive end Greg Rousseau and linebacker Tremaine Edmunds. But losing Von Miller would be the biggest blow yet, as he is the defensive leader and closer of games.

Buffalo got a bit of good news Thanksgiving morning when cornerback Tre’Davious White was activated for the game.

The NFL on Thanksgiving is almost always a treat for all those watching. As usual, the Detroit Lions open up this holiday with a home game, this time against the high-flying Bills. On paper, this should not be much of a game. But that’s why they play the game.

The Lions are hanging with the Bills, trailing 17-14 with Goff clicking on all cylinders. Josh Allen has his hands full and will need to be efficient if they want to win their eighth game this season.