Broncos fear worst with Javonte Williams knee injury vs. Raiders

The hits just keeping coming for the Denver Broncos. On Sunday evening, the team suffered a crushing 32-23 loss to their division rival Las Vegas Raiders. During the game, running back Javonte Williams left early with a knee injury. He was ruled out for the remainder of the game shortly after.

Unfortunately the news regarding his injury looks bleak, as he was seen walking around the locker room in crutches after the game ended, per Jeff Legwold of ESPN.

Broncos RB Javonte Williams just left the locker room on crutches … coach Nathaniel Hackett said both Williams and Randy Gregory will get MRIs in morning … both injured right knees. — Jeff Legwold (@Jeff_Legwold) October 2, 2022

There is no official update on the severity of Williams’ injury, but Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports that the running back is feared to have suffered a serious knee issue. The Broncos will get an official diagnosis Monday morning when he has an MRI.

#Broncos RB Javonte Williams is feared to have suffered a serious knee injury, source said. He’ll have an MRI tomorrow to determine the full extent, but there is not a lot of optimism surrounding the injury. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 3, 2022

Losing Javonte Williams would be a huge blow to the already struggling Broncos offense. Williams seemed to be one of the few bright spots on offense.

Williams’ teammate and fellow running back Melvin Gordon has had an awful start to the season. Gordon has fumbled in each of the Broncos’ four matchups this season. Mike Boone, who is the third listed running back on the depth chart, came up limping after a few plays against the Raiders as well.

With Williams out for an undetermined amount of time, Gordon struggling, and Boone banged up, the Broncos may be looking to add another running back soon. They could potentially sign a free agent running back, nab one from another team’s practice squad, or promote one from their own practice squad.

Any decisions the Broncos make regarding their running back room will need to made quickly, as they play the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday Night Football in a few days.