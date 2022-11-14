Published November 14, 2022

By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

The Denver Broncos received a positive injury update on WR Jerry Jeudy, per Ian Rapoport.

“This is not an achilles. My understanding is this is not a serious injury,” Rapoport said. “It is more of a strained muscle in the back of the ankle for Jerry Jeudy which would be very good news…TBD on his status this week.”

Rapoport previously admitted that he felt as if it may have been an achilles injury, which would have probably been season-ending. Instead, Jerry Jeudy reportedly is dealing with an ankle ailment and could possibly play as soon as this week. Considering what the injury could have been, this is tremendous news for the Broncos.

Jeudy, in the midst of his 3rd season, has reeled in 30 receptions in 9 games for Denver. He’s added 3 touchdowns and 449 receiving yards. The Broncos’ offense as a whole has labored in 2022, but Jerry Jeudy is a key piece to the puzzle without question.

Denver is just 3-6 after losing their last game to the Tennessee Titans. Their inability to establish rhythm on offense has led to the majority of their defeats. Overall, the defense has held up its end of the bargain. The offense would have been in shambles without Jerry Jeudy in the fold. Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett admitted that Denver “dodged a bullet” in reference to Jeudy’s injury.

His timetable is unclear. It will be interesting to see if he’s available for the Broncos’ upcoming clash with the Las Vegas Raiders, a team that has dealt with their own issues this season.