Published November 13, 2022

By Karl Rasmussen · 2 min read

The Denver Broncos saw wide receiver Jerry Jeudy go down with an injury during the first half against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, and he did not return to action. Jeudy sustained a non-contact lower-body injury on the first offensive snap of the game for the Broncos and was ruled out for the contest shortly after. Following the loss, Nathaniel Hackett said the Broncos believe they’ve “dodged a bullet” when it comes to Jeudy’s injury.

After Jeudy was clutching at the back of his ankle after going down with the injury, immediate fear spread that he may have suffered an Achilles injury. Thus far, the Broncos are hopeful that’s not the case, via Mike Klis.

The Broncos are reportedly evaluating Jeudy for ankle injury, though they have yet to receive the results of that. Hackett’s early expectations, however, suggest Jeudy may have avoided a season-ending injury in the worrying incident.

The team is still waiting on an official diagnosis, so fans should keep their eyes peeled for a more detailed update in the coming days. Hackett did not hint at how long he envisions Jeudy will be sidelined.

Nathaniel Hackett and the Broncos were believed to be mulling potentially trading Jeudy at the 2022 NFL trade deadline but ultimately decided to hold onto the young receiver, despite trading Bradley Chubb to the Miami Dolphins.

This season, Jerry Jeudy has 30 receptions for 449 yards and three touchdowns. He’s featured in eight games for the Broncos this year after injuries limited him to just 10 games in 2021.