Ahead of the Denver Broncos Week 8 matchup against the Carolina Panthers, the Broncos received frightening news. After reportedly being followed upon leaving a strip club, Broncos wide receiver Josh Reynolds and one unidentified man were injured in a shooting early Friday morning in Denver on October 18. Reynold was shot twice, once in the arm and once in the back of the head, while one victim was shot in his back, and a third victim was wounded by broken glass, according to court documents, per 9News Denver.

In an attempt to flee their attackers, the three reportedly ditched their vehicle along I-25, according to 9News.

“Police later located the victims' vehicle on southbound Interstate 25 near Belleview Avenue. It had numerous bullet defects in the back driver-side and front windshield. Two fired cartridge casings were found behind the vehicle.”

The three were leaving Shotgun Willies, a strip club in Glendale, Arizona, around 2:45 a.m., when surveillance showed two suspects following them. Cameras inside the club also proved no interactions between the two separate parties. Still, one suspect is seen constantly staring at Reynolds and his group before following them to the exit.

As Broncos head coach Sean Payton prepares for Bryce Young and the Panthers, the team's collective prayers and thoughts remain with Reynolds and the victims involved in the shooting.

Suspects arrested in Josh Reynolds shooting

Denver Police announced they arrested two men involved in the case, Burr Charlesworth and Luis Mendoza. Video from the strip club identified Mendoza as the suspect who had eyes on Broncos wide receiver Josh Reynolds instead of the club's entertainers.

After his arrest, Charlesworth told investigators he was “helping” a friend who had asked him to follow the victims due to a prior conflict and denied he ever shot at the victims, according to the court documents, per 9NEWS.