Recently, TNT aired its final episode of the famous NBA analysis show “Inside The NBA” following Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers. Last summer, there was some question on whether or not the beloved show would continue at all, but it's since been revealed that it will live on over at ESPN.

Still, that hasn't stopped some fans from worrying about what potential changes ESPN might make to “Inside The NBA.” Recently, Stephen A. Smith took to his own podcast to try to ease those concerns.

“…it is important to note that they're coming over to ESPN, just the channel,” said Smith, via YouTube. “The same crew, the same production team, the same studio they do it from. The show is theirs, it's just going to air on ESPN instead of TNT… ESPN ain't changing them.”

Fans were also curious if ESPN personalities like Kendrick Perkins or even Smith himself might make cameos on the show.

“Myself, Big Perk, and everybody else included, whenever they need us we’ll be there, whenever they don’t need us, it’s just that simple,” said Smith. “We’ve all got other jobs to do. Can’t wait for them to air their show on ESPN.”

A big change for Inside The NBA

Article Continues Below

For decades, Inside The NBA has been widely viewed as the number one talk show for the sport of basketball, with hosts Ernie Johnson, Shaquille O'Neal, Kenny Smith, and Charles Barkley generating a chemistry that few if any other shows have been able to match.

While the show wasn't necessarily known for its cogent basketball analysis and has even been blamed at times for the public's seemingly negative perception of the way the game is played today due to their constant criticism of current stars, the show's real value has always been in its antics and willingness to go off-script, producing several viral moments over the years.

Whether or not that offbeat nature will continue in its full effect over at ESPN remains to be seen, but Smith is making sure fans know they have nothing to worry about in that department.