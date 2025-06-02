The Oklahoma City Thunder will face the Indiana Pacers in the NBA Finals. It is far from an ordinary championship matchup.

Nobody is surprised that the Thunder are here, as Sam Presti executed one of the greatest rebuilds in sports history, which led to Oklahoma City winning 68 games in the regular season. Even so, the Thunder are still one of the smallest market teams in the NBA.

The Pacers are somewhat of a surprise team in the championship series, but perhaps they shouldn't be. Most pinned their Eastern Conference Finals run last season as a fluke, but they made it even further this year. Indiana is a basketball state, but the Pacers haven't won the championship since they were in the ABA in the early '70s. In fact, they've only made the NBA Finals once before.

These two teams have made it this far for a reason, and they've rewritten how to build a contender in the process. Both the

Thunder and the Pacers are among the deepest teams in the NBA, as they often go 10 or 11 players deep, even in playoff games. That means that there are a lot of great players competing in the championship. So who are the 15 best players in the NBA Finals this year?

Nobody else was going to rank atop this list, considering Shai Gilgeous-Alexander just won the MVP award. Gilgeous-Alexander has now averaged 30-plus points per game in three straight seasons, and there isn't really any way to successfully defend him.

He has a nice jump shot, and while he can hit the 3-pointer, he is most automatic from the mid-range. Gilgeous-Alexander is arguably even better as a finisher at the rim, though. Above all, he thrives more than any other basketball player at drawing fouls and getting to the free-throw line.

The Canadian superstar racks up big numbers in other ways, too. His ability to collapse defenses allows him to kick out to open shooters who can knock down threes, and he is one of the best rebounding guards in the league.

Many superstars don't try all that hard on defense, but Gilgeous-Alexander is a fringe All-Defensive player who is among the league's best at stealing the basketball. There is no doubt that Gilgeous-Alexander is not only the best player in these NBA Finals but one of the best players in the NBA as a whole.

2. Tyrese Haliburton, Pacers

Tyrese Haliburton was inconsistent as a scorer during the regular season, which led to NBA players voting him as the most overrated player in the league. Haliburton has proved the skeptics wrong during this playoff run, and he has established himself as a clutch performer, playoff riser, and overall superstar en route to playing in the NBA Finals.

Haliburton has orchestrated numerous odds-denying comebacks and hit multiple game-winning/tying shots in the playoffs this year, and he always seems to have an iconic celebration to put the cherry on top of these iconic moments.

The Iowa State product is a jumbo guard, like Gilgeous-Alexander, who can truly do it all, so the battle of these two tall point guards has the makings of something legendary.

Haliburton doesn't score as much as his NBA Finals lead guard counterpart, but he is the better passer. Haliburton has averaged 9.8 assists per game in the playoffs this year. His skill set was most on display during the first-ever postseason 30-point, 10-rebound, 15-assist game with no turnovers.

3. Pascal Siakam, Pacers

It was Pascal Siakam, not Haliburton, who took home Eastern Conference Finals MVP honors. Siakam also has a championship ring already in his collection from his time with the Toronto Raptors. Nobody in this championship series knows how to win at the highest level like Siakam does, which could give him an edge in this series over his peers.

Siakam averaged 19.8 points per game in the 2019 NBA Finals en route to helping take down the Golden State Warriors' dynasty. His numbers are even more impressive these days, as he is up to 21.1 points per game in these playoffs.

Siakam is the perfect fit for Indiana's high-octane offense. The rest of the team excels at passing the ball and hitting 3-pointers, but Siakam is who they often rely on to go and get a tough bucket when needed.

4. Jalen Williams, Thunder

Jalen Williams made the All-NBA Third Team in what was his breakout campaign, but the flashes of stardom have been obvious since his rookie season. Williams is a three-level scorer who also thrives on the defensive end.

He is averaging 20.4 points per game in the playoffs this year. Williams might have a goofy and nonchalant personality, but make no mistake, he has proven that he means business and is ready for the spotlight of the NBA Finals.

5. Chet Holmgren, Thunder

Chet Holmgren is the epitome of a modern-day big. The former No. 2 overall pick is efficient as a 3-point shooter despite standing 7-foot-1. He can also attack off of the bounce and finish at the rim or operate as a play-finisher who can score on putbacks and alley-oops.

Defensively, Holmgren is an elite shot blocker. Teams attack him because of his skinny frame, but he has the timing and length to deter shots regardless. Injuries have been the only thing that has held Holmgren back throughout his career, but he has star potential written all over him, and he has a chance to show what he is made of at the biggest stage.

6. Myles Turner, Pacers

Myles Turner will look to have a big championship series because he is one of the best impending unrestricted free agents. The center has long been one of the best shot-blockers and 3-point shooting centers in the NBA. In fact, he helped popularize that archetype. Turner is shooting 40.3% from deep and swatting 2.3 shots back per game through three playoff series this year.

Where Turner will be tested in the NBA Finals is on the glass. Despite standing nearly 7 feet tall, Turner is an underwhelming rebounder, evidenced by him only ranking fourth in rebounds per game (4.9) during the postseason for the Pacers.

The Thunder have a Twin Tower duo of bigs in Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein, and Jaylin Williams can come off the bench and produce on the glass, too. Turner will have his hands full when it comes to preventing the Thunder from getting second-chance opportunities.

7. Andrew Nembhard, Indiana Pacers

Andrew Nembhard is one of the most underrated players in the entire NBA. Haliburton's backcourt partner has gotten better as the season has gone on, and the Pacers often go as high as he does. Nembhard's numbers won't blow anybody away, but he is sneakily one of the best players in the NBA Finals.

8. Lu Dort, Oklahoma City Thunder

Lu Dort was in Defensive Player of the Year conversations this year, which is rare for a non-big. The defensive-minded wing is an in-your-face player who plays with intensity 100% of the time. He will hustle for every loose ball even after giving maximum effort in neutralizing opposing stars.

Dort was once a shot-chucker on offense who fans would grimace at when he got the ball. That is no longer the case, as Dort is a reliable shooter, especially when he launches shots from the corner. Dort will likely be matched up against Haliburton, and he will do his best to make the Pacers best player's life miserable.

9. Isaiah Hartenstein, Thunder

The Thunder roster has been built up in a lot of different ways. Hartenstein was their big-ticket free-agent signing. The center signed a three-year, $87 million deal in the offseason. His fit with the Thunder has been perfect, especially when Oklahoma City runs a two-big lineup with him and Holmgren.

Hartenstein brings the strength that Holmgren lacks, as he can hold his own in the paint against big frontcourt players. Hartenstein also has a unique game on offense. He is a great passer for a big man, and he never seems to miss the 5- to 8-foot floater that he loves to shoot.

10. Alex Caruso, Thunder

There is plenty of defense to go around in Oklahoma City. Alex Caruso is yet another elite defensive player on the Thunder roster and a key contributor to why Oklahoma City ranks as the top defensive team in the sport. Caruso thrives at the point of attack, and he is elite at screen navigation. This allows him to lock up guards and wings.

However, Caruso is so versatile as a defender that he can even slow down bigs. Caruso was tasked with guarding three-time MVP Nikola Jokic in the second round, and he guarded him better than just about any other player in the league.

Caruso has historically never put up big numbers, but he always gets better in the biggest moments, which is why his scoring production is up in the playoffs. The player who was traded for in the Josh Giddey deal this past offseason has been knocking down 3-point shots with consistency recently, and there's no reason to believe that he won't be well-prepared for the NBA Finals.

11. Aaron Nesmith, Pacers

Aaron Nesmith is a green-light shooter. That was evidenced in Game 1 against the New York Knicks. Nesmith hit six straight threes in the final five minutes to help the Pacers erase a 14-point deficit and eventually come back and win in overtime. Had Nesmith met the minimum games played requirement this year, he would have joined the 50-40-90 club.

12. Obi Toppin, Pacers

Obi Toppin got revenge against his former team in the Eastern Conference Finals. Now, he will look to put his dunking prowess on display against the Thunder.

While the power forward is best known for his leaping ability, he thrives in other areas as well. Notably, the Dayton product has become a really good 3-point shooter. Toppin started all of four games this season, but he is almost always the first or second player to come off of the bench for Indiana.

13. Bennedict Mathurin, Pacers

Bennedict Mathurin burst onto the scene as a rookie and looked like he could become a potential star after a 16.7 point-per-game season in his first year. Instead, he has settled into a role as a sixth-man sparkplug scorer. Mathurin scored 16.1 points per game in the regular season, and although injuries forced him into the starting lineup at points, his role is to get buckets off of the bench.

His minutes are actually down in the playoffs, though, as Rick Carlisle has only played him 16.1 minutes per game. That is a necessary sacrifice to having such a deep unit with so many players who need to see court time.

Even in limited time, Mathurin is still averaging double-digit-scoring figures. Mathurin is streaky on offense and suspect on defense, but he can get hot as a scorer at any given time.

14. Cason Wallace, Thunder

Cason Wallace is like a younger version of Caruso. He is also an elite defender who, while listed at guard, can effectively defend players much bigger or smaller than himself.

Likewise, he is also a reliable deep-ball shooter. Wallace is one of many glue guys on the Thunder roster. He and the rest of the team are willing to do the little things that lead to winning, which is why they have been the most dominant team all season long.

15. T.J. McConnell, Pacers

T.J. McConnell is a gritty backup point guard who runs the second unit for the Pacers. He is an irritant and a pesky defender, and teams are starting to learn that he can't be left open from deep. His most effective shot is a short mid-range jumper, which he seemingly never misses.

McConnell could be this year's version of what Matthew Dellavedova was for the Cleveland Cavaliers when they last won the NBA Finals. The undersized guard has become a fan favorite because he has defied all odds since entering the league undrafted to become a 10-year veteran.

Other key rotation players, such as the Thunder's Isaiah Joe and Aaron Wiggins, just missed the cut for this list.

Because both teams run deep, we could see minutes from Jaylin Williams, Kenrich Williams, Ben Sheppard, Tony Bradley, Thomas Bryant, and Jarace Walker, too, the latter of whom was hurt in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals and will be out the first couple of games to start the next series.