The Denver Broncos are one of the surprise teams in the AFC playoff picture through seven weeks. Their defense has been elite and the offense has done just enough to push the team over the top, as they're off to a 4-3 start to the season and have firmly established themselves as an AFC Wild Card contender.

On Sunday, Sean Payton and the Broncos will shoot for win number five at home against the Carolina Panthers, who are changing quarterbacks yet again. After former No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young was benched after two games, Andy Dalton took over as the starter. Now, Dalton is dealing with a thumb injury after he was involved in a car accident, so Young is getting his third start of the season in Denver.

Despite Young's struggles, Payton's antenna is up and he showed respect to the former Alabama star in the lead up to the game, according to David Newton of ESPN.

“He has good vision, quick release. He shows accuracy, poise,” Payton said. “He’s played in big moments. In other words, I remember him coming out. He’s played in real big moments. I think that you flip the focus when you have a change in quarterbacks from like one to the other, and you study it the best you can.”

Young has struggled during his career in Carolina, and he will have an uphill battle in front of him against a Broncos defense that has given bad offenses major problems this season.

Broncos defense trying to keep the good times rolling

In a stunning turn of events, the Broncos have boasted one of the best defenses in the NFL by just about any metric this season, and that has carried them to a 4-3 start. Vance Joseph's unit has held four of its seven opponents to 13 points or less with a funky style and a lot of internal growth from all over the unit.

The Broncos currently rank second in the NFL in defensive EPA per play and second (by a huge margin) in EPA per drop back allowed. Opposing quarterbacks have not been able to get anything going against this group, including Aaron Rodgers and the resurgent Baker Mayfield.

Multiple Broncos defenders have taken a major leap in 2024. Zach Allen has become a very stout defender up front, and the Broncos' group of edge rushers consistently cause chaos for opposing offenses. Entering Week 8, the Broncos are second in the NFL in sacks with 28.

Patrick Surtain II has remained as one of the best cornerbacks in football and could be a dark horse Defensive Player of the Year candidate, but it's his running mate who is making headlines in Denver. Riley Moss has taken a massive step forward into a true top corner in the AFC despite getting repeatedly picked on as teams try to avoid Surtain.

Bryce Young and the Panthers' offense has its work cut out for it this week against a Broncos defense that has eaten bad offenses alive. Based on what Young has shown on film so far in his career, it could be a long day in Denver for the Panthers.