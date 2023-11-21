Denver Broncos safety Kareem Jackson defended himself after his suspension by posting a viral Tom Brady clip.

Denver Broncos safety Kareem Jackson was suspended for four games after his hit on Minnesota Vikings quarterback Josh Dobbs on Sunday Night Football, and he responded to the suspension and overall head he is getting by posting a viral clip of Tom Brady saying that offensive players should be taught how to protect themselves.

Tom Brady talked about how he feels there is a lot of mediocrity in the NFL now due to the coaching, then went on to say that players do not know how to protect themselves anymore, and that the hits players like Ray Lewis and Ed Reed would make would be flagged now. Kareem Jackson is obviously standing up for himself by posting this video.

Jackson's suspension is the second of the season for him. He was initially suspended for four games for his hit on Green Bay Packers tight end Luke Musgrave earlier in the season, and it was lowered to two games after an appeal. It is tough to imagine that Jackson will have this suspension reduced after the hit on Josh Dobbs in his first game back.

Jackson is scheduled to miss the next four games against the Cleveland Browns, Houston Texans, Los Angeles Chargers and Detroit Lions. He will be eligible to return for the Broncos against the New England Patriots, which means he is currently scheduled to return for the last three games of the season

The Broncos are on a winning streak and have reached .500. They will have to keep that streak going without Jackson in their secondary.