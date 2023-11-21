Patrick Surtain II and Justin Simmons come to the defense of Broncos teammate Kareem Jackson, who was suspended four games by the NFL.

It's safe to say the Denver Broncos are not happy with the NFL's decision to suspend Kareem Jackson once again. Patrick Surtain II and Justin Simmons' reactions to the ruling prove as much.

Jackson has been slapped with a four-game suspension for the second time this 2023 season. His latest punishment comes after his hit on Minnesota Vikings quarterback Joshua Dobbs in Week 11 on Sunday. While the play was not flagged during the contest, the NFL reviewed it and deemed the hit as a “serious violation of the playing rules.”

In its announcement, the league confirmed that the suspension was because of Jackson's “repeated violations of playing rules intended to protect the health and safety of players,” per Adam Schefter of ESPN. As mentioned, it is the second suspension levied on the Broncos safety, though his first one (which was given for unnecessary roughness after their Week 7 game against the Green Bay Packers) was reduced to just a two-game penalty.

While Kareem Jackson himself has yet to react to the NFL's decision, his Broncos teammates came to his defense and questioned the punishment. Patrick Surtain II took issue with it since it sends the message that quarterbacks can no longer be touched.

“This league something else lmao! How you supposed to play ball nowadays?” Surtain wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Meanwhile, Justin Simmons provided an in-depth explanation why Jackson's hit on Dobbs wasn't unnecessary roughness at all, noting that the Vikings QB was acting as a “running back” on the said play.

“This is unbelievable. Dobbs on this play was playing running back. The TE was under center, snapped the ball and tossed it back to Dobbs who isn't defenseless. On a 3rd and 1, where you're fighting for every yard, how are we supposed to stop a runner from falling forward?” Simmons argued.

It remains to be seen if the Broncos will appeal the decision, though it's safe to assume they will considering that they did the same thing about Jackson's previous suspension. The question now is if the NFL will reduce it as well, especially since it was made with his history in mind.