Denver Broncos safety Kareem Jackson has been suspended for 4 games by the NFL for his hit on Josh Dobbs of the Minnesota Vikings.

The NFL is suspending Denver Broncos safety Kareem Jackson for four games for repeated violations of the player safety rules as a result of his hit on Minnesota Vikings quarterback Josh Dobbs on Sunday Night Football, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

This is the second suspension of the season for Kareem Jackson. The first suspension came from Jackson's hit on Green Bay Packers rookie tight end Luke Musgrave. The first suspension was initially four games, then it was reduced to two games after an appeal by Jackson.

This time around, it would make sense if Jackson is unable to get the suspension reduced, but that remains to be seen.

Jackson's hit on Josh Dobbs was not flagged at the time, but it was remarked that it should have been a roughing penalty on the broadcast. It is not a surprise to see the NFL take swift action against Jackson. It will be worth monitoring whether or not he will appeal the suspension.

The Broncos ended up beating the Vikings and getting back to .500 at 5-5 after a 1-5 start to the season.

The next four games for the Broncos are against the Cleveland Browns, Houston Texans, Los Angeles Chargers and Detroit Lions. If Jackson's suspension is not reduced, he will be eligible to come back for the Broncos' game against the New England Patriots on Dec. 24. After that the Broncos have games against the Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders to end the season.

Hopefully Jackson is able to make an adjustment to stop making dangerous hits after this latest suspension.