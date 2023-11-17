Kareem Jackson is set to rejoin the Denver Broncos after serving a four-game suspension; Sean Payton had a message for the returning safety.

Denver Broncos safety Kareem Jackson hasn't played since Week 7, owing to a four-game suspension handed down by the NFL. As he nears his return to the field, Denver head coach Sean Payton had a warning for Jackson — don't rock the boat.

“Talked to Sean Tuesday morning, like eight o'clock,” Jackson told the media, courtesy of Denver Sports' Andrew Mason. “Eight o'clock AM he called me and said, I can't say exactly the words, but he's like we're rolling, don't you come in and mess it up.”

The Broncos' defense was porous in the earlier part of the season, at one point giving up 164 points over a four-game span. But things took a turn in Week 6, when Denver held Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs to just 19 points.

Since then, Vance Joseph's unit has been one of the top performing defenses in the NFL. Behind the defense's improved results, the Broncos are riding a three-game winning streak, despite the offense's best day topping out at 24 points.

Time to clean it up for Jackson

Jackson was ejected from the Broncos' 19-17 win over the Green Bay Packers for a blow he delivered to TE Luke Musgrave near the sideline. It was Jackson's second ejection of the season.

Per the letter to Jackson informing him of the suspension, the safety “delivered a forceful blow to the head/neck area of a defenseless receiver, when you had the time and space to avoid such contact.”

In addition to being removed from two games, Jackson has also been fined four times already for unnecessary roughness penalties.

Payton clearly likes what he's seen recently from the defense, and while Jackson returning is a plus, the coach doesn't want it to be a disruption. Jackson appreciated his coach's support while away, and is eager to get back on the field.

“Sean has been great, he's been real supportive through it all…just excited to be back.”