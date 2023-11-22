Broncos safety Kareem Jackson was suspended for four games for repeated violations of player safety rules - now there's an update

The NFL suspended Denver Broncos safety Kareem Jackson for four games for repeated violations of the player safety rules as a result of his hit on Minnesota Vikings quarterback Josh Dobbs on Sunday Night Football.

Jackson appealed the suspension, but it has been upheld by the NFL, according to Ian Rapaport of NFL Network.

This is the second suspension of the season for the Broncos safety. The first suspension came from Jackson's hit on Green Bay Packers rookie tight end Luke Musgrave. The first suspension was initially four games, then it was reduced to two games after an appeal by Jackson.

Jackson's hit on Josh Dobbs was not flagged at the time, but it was remarked that it should have been a roughing penalty on the broadcast. It was no surprise to see the NFL take swift action against the Broncos defender.

The Broncos ended up beating the Vikings and getting back to .500 at 5-5 after a 1-5 start to the season.

The next four games for the Broncos are against the Cleveland Browns, Houston Texans, Los Angeles Chargers and Detroit Lions. Jackson will be eligible to come back for Denver's game against the New England Patriots on Dec. 24. After that, the Broncos have games against the Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders to end the season.

When Jackson has been on the field this season, he has been fairly impactful, racking up 51 tackles and two interceptions through eight games played. Unfortunately for the Broncos, they'll be without Jackson for the next four games as they fight for a playoff spot.