The McCaffrey name is one of the most well-known names in the Denver area. Ed McCaffrey was a star wide receiver for the Broncos throughout the late 1990s and early 2000s. While with the Broncos, Ed won two Super Bowls and firmly established himself as a fan favorite.
Ed and his wife Lisa would go on to raise four boys in the Denver area. The McCaffrey brothers — Max, Christian, Dylan, and Luke — all made names for themselves as they wreaked havoc on the Colorado high school football scene. Eventually, Christian would go on to play for the Carolina Panthers and San Francisco 49ers, and he has become the best running back in the NFL.
The youngest of the brothers, Luke McCaffrey, just completed his college career at Rice. In 2023, the QB turned wide receiver had 992 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns. Luke just put on a solid performance at the NFL Combine and is projected to be a fourth or fifth-round pick in the upcoming NFL Draft.
The Broncos could use some more weapons at wide receiver. Perhaps having another McCaffrey in orange and blue would be a perfect match.
When asked about joining the same team his father once played for, McCaffrey immediately lit up.
“It’d be awesome,” the youngest McCaffrey told 9News' Scotty Gange. “That’d be a dream come true. I grew up kind of in that locker room with my dad playing and then doing broadcasting.”
Luke has fond memories of playing high school championship games at the Broncos' stadium as well as growing up in the Denver area.
“It was awesome to grow up in Mile High. Got to play a couple games there in high school luckily the seasons that we did well. That’d be a dream come true, that’d be such a blessing,” said Luke McCaffrey.