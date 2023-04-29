The Denver Broncos swung a trade with the Detroit Lions to move into the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft. With that pick, the Broncos selected wide receiver Marvin Mims. And it’s safe to say Denver got an incredibly confident player in the process.

Mims met with the media after his selection at the end of the second round. He revealed what he brings to the table for Sean Payton’s offense ahead of the 2023 NFL season.

“I feel like my best known [trait] is I’m just a playmaker. Very versatile inside and outside,” the new Broncos receiver said. “I hope I can make a great impact as a rookie… I pick up on things usually pretty fast.”

While Mims provides versatility all over the field, there is one area the Broncos draft pick feels most confident in. “I feel like the deep ball is one of the strong points of my game,” he said.

The Oklahoma product is the first draft pick of the Sean Payton era in Denver. Mims will catch passes from veteran signal-caller Russell Wilson, which he is very excited about.

Mims was a first-team All-Big 12 player for the Sooners in 2022. He racked up 1083 yards and six touchdowns in his final collegiate season. In his Oklahoma career, Mims is a two-year starter who caught 20 touchdowns.

The Broncos added a weapon in hopes things turn around on the offensive side of the ball. Denver’s offense struggled in 2022, leading to a horrific 5-12 finish. Things were so bad that Nathaniel Hackett was fired before finishing his first season as a head coach.