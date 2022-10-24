Nathaniel Hackett on relinquishing play-calling duties, Russell Wilson update

The Denver Broncos suffered a fourth consecutive loss this week, this time to the New York Jets.

The Broncos offense, which has struggled since Week 1, continued to disappoint. Again, the Broncos had multiple opportunities to capitalize on, and failed a majority of the time.

The Broncos defense was spectacular, and held the Jets relatively in check all game. But the defense could only do so much trying to carry a stagnant offense.

Many Broncos players were fiery in their post-game interviews. Head coach Nathaniel Hackett, who normally has a calm demeanor, was also fiery and upset in his post-game press conference.

“There’s no excuses. We’ve been in every single game and we’ve got to win these games,” said Hackett. “As a team, offense, defense, everybody, we’ve had these opportunities. We’ve been in these situations. And it’s frustrating being up here having to say the same thing.”

Hackett was also asked about the chances of him relinquishing play-calling duties. Hackett responded by somewhat dismissing the question and saying he’ll “look at everything.” He also said he believes he is not the one holding back the Broncos offense.

Listen, Russell Wilson has not been good this season. But today is more proof the problem is Hackett / Outten. Just brutal to watch. #BroncosCountry — Will Petersen (@PetersenWill) October 23, 2022

Backup quarterback Brett Rypien started in place of the injured Russell Wilson today. Despite the quarterback change, the Broncos offense continued to show similar struggles that were seen when Wilson was under center.

Nathaniel Hackett did provide a promising update on Wilson’s injury, saying he is “trending” towards playing against the Jacksonville Jaguars next weekend.

Because the Broncos were on a short week this past week, the team did not feel like Wilson was healthy enough to play.

Hackett said Russell Wilson “trending in that direction” of playing next week vs Jaguars in London. Short week contributed to missing game with hamstring today. #9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) October 23, 2022