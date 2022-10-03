It appears that Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon is dealing with a bad case of fumbilitis. Gordon had yet another lost fumble in Sunday’s 32-23 road loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on the road.

Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett commented about Gordon’s struggles with ball security this season following the game and basically said that there’s no way that should be happening.“In the end, you can’t put the ball on the ground, Hackett stated (h/t Nick Kosmider of The Athletic).

Melvin Gordon was given the ball on a fourth-and-1 situation in the second quarter but the Broncos’ gamble to go for it backfired. The veteran tailback lost the ball which was then recovered by Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson who took it to the house for a 68-yard touchdown. It’s the fourth fumble of the season for Gordon and the second he’s lost. Back in Week 1, he lost a fumble near the goal line in the loss to the Seattle Seahawks on the road. In Week 3, Gordon had two fumbles, which were both recovered, but shined a light on an issue that is now only getting more serious.

However, with Javonte Williams suffering what seems to be a serious knee injury, the Broncos are unlikely to scale back Gordon’s snaps despite his errors on the field. If Williams is going to miss games, the Broncos will treat Gordon as their top option on the ground, though, he will have to look over his shoulder with Mike Boone also set to get more snaps and touches.