Broncos’ Nathaniel Hackett makes key Melvin Gordon move for Week 7 after benching vs. Chargers

The Denver Broncos are looking to bounce back in Week 7 after a disappointing loss in Week 6 against the Los Angeles Chargers. With a matchup against the Jets looming, the Broncos have some serious questions to iron out offensively. With Russell Wilson laboring through a hamstring injury and Melvin Gordon unhappy with his role in the overtime loss in LA, Nathaniel Hackett announced a big gameplan change for this coming week. Via Troy Renck, Hackett announced that Gordon would be starting at running back for the Broncos in Week 7.

Wilson will be limited. Gordon will start vs Jets https://t.co/NXOsjqXSpX — Troy Renck (@TroyRenck) October 19, 2022

Hackett indicated earlier this week that he was aware of Gordon’s frustrations over his lack of usage in the Week 6 loss. The Broncos head coach said he planned on speaking with Gordon this week over the situation, and confirmed Wednesday that the two had sat down to discuss the RB’s role.

After meeting with the veteran RB, Hackett informed reporters Wednesday that Gordon would be back in the starting role come Sunday vs. the Jets. Latavius Murray led all Broncos RBs with 15 carries in the loss vs. the Chargers. Wilson had four carries, while Gordon was limited to just three, picking up eight yards. He did not rush a single time during the second half or overtime.

The Jets’ defense has been sensational of late, so Gordon will have his work cut out for him trying to cement his case as the starting running back going forward. A fumble would be extremely costly for the 29-year-old, as his inconsistent ball security has been one of the main points of scrutiny he’s faced this year.

Despite the injury to Javonte Williams seemingly opening the door for Melvin Gordon to take over as the lead running back, he’s carried the ball just 21 times in the last three games, including two games where he only registered three rushes. Nathaniel Hackett is putting the ball back in Gordon’s hands for Week 7, and now the veteran will need to deliver.